Pope Francis will leave the Gemelli hospital in Rome this Saturday, where he was admitted last Wednesday due to ineffective bronchitis that forced him to undergo intravenous antibiotic therapy. The good response that he is having to the treatment means that he will be expected tomorrow at Casa Santa Marta, the residence inside the Vatican Walls where he lives. Before being discharged, however, the results of the latest exams he has undergone will be awaited, according to the Vatican.

In this way, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who turned 86 last December, will be able to participate in the Palm Sunday mass in two days and in the rest of the Holy Week celebrations, which are just around the corner from the corner. Except for surprise, Francisco will preside over the Easter ceremonies but will not celebrate them, which will be carried out by various cardinals. This is intended to prevent him from getting fatigued after his hospitalization, repeating a formula that was already experienced during Holy Week last year due to the Pope’s mobility problems. The same thing happened at Benedict XVI’s funeral last January.

In the medical report that it made public this Friday, the Vatican assured that the Pope spent his second night at the Gemelli “well”. Before going to sleep, he had a pizza for dinner with the people who are accompanying him during his stay in the hospital. “The doctors, nurses, assistants and staff of the Vatican Gendarmerie were present with the Holy Father,” said the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni. During the morning of this Friday Francisco had breakfast, read some newspapers and resumed his work, as he did the day before.

Before the Vatican officially confirmed the Pope’s forthcoming hospital release, the Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, who will be in charge of accompanying the Pope during the Easter Sunday celebration, made the announcement. “The Pope will be there for the Urbi et Orbi blessing, he will read the Easter message and preside over all the rites,” Re announced to the Adnkronos agency. Instead, the cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Argentine like Bergoglio, will be in charge of celebrating the Eucharist this Palm Sunday together with the Bishop of Rome.

Baptize a child admitted



The Pope has baptized this Friday Miguel Ángel, a baby a few weeks old admitted to the pediatric oncology ward of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, the same center where he is recovering. “Later, when you take him to the parish, say that the Pope baptized him here,” Francisco told his mother after anointing the little one.

As reported by the director of the press office, Matteo Bruni, Francis has visited the children of the pediatric oncology ward to whom he has brought rosaries, chocolate eggs and copies of the book ‘Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea’.