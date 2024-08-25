Pope Francis invited to Belarus

Pope Francis has been invited to visit Belarus, said Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Ante Jozic, who is completing his mission in Minsk, transmits TV channel “Belarus-1”.

According to Jozic, time is needed to prepare Francis’ visit. “I think the time will come when it will be done and when it will be realized,” he emphasized.

The Archbishop added that the Pope is always ready to come to any country, especially where Catholics live. “There is contact, a dialogue in writing, I think that there will be an opportunity for a meeting,” he emphasized.

Earlier, a Vatican representative said that Pope Francis was constantly interested in how things were going for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The last time Lukashenko and the Pope met was in 2016.