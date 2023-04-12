At the end of March it was learned that Pope Francis was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome after suffering a respiratory infection and cardiac discomfort.

The news did not cause a stir, since no major alerts about the health of the Pontiff arose; however, after several days it was known that the situation was really serious.

According to the story of Michele Ferri, a friend of the pope, Francis may have died.

According to Vatican sources, the pope went to the hospital for a previously scheduled check-up. However, the Italian and Argentine media reported that there was an anomaly in the situation.

In fact, The nationan Argentine newspaper, revealed that a source close to the pope said it was an unforeseen upset.

In addition, The Corriere della Sera He indicated that Gemelli sources made it known that the pope “had heart problems at the end of the morning and that for security reasons he was taken for check-ups in the cardiology department.”

Some other Italian media pointed out that left in ambulance and canceled the hearings that were scheduled.

“You gave us a scare,” said a close source

A few more hours and I’m not sure I would have been around to tell it.

Michele Ferri, a friend of the pope, described the event in a phone call to the newspaper Il Resto del Pug.

“A few more hours and I’m not sure I would have been around to tell it,” Ferri revealed.

According to his account, the pope could have died. In fact, he pointed out that the pontiff gave them quite a scare.

However, last Saturday, Francisco received a medical discharge and resumed his ministerial duties.

