Pope Francis affirmed this Wednesday that sexual pleasure is “a gift from God” that is currently “undermined by pornography.” He did so during his catechism at the general audience, in which he warned that “true love does not possess.”

“In Christianity the sexual instinct is not condemned, no. A book of the Bible, the 'Song of Songs', is a wonderful love poem between two lovers. However, this beautiful sexual dimension is not without dangers,” she said, reviewing the deadly sins.

The pontiff explained to the faithful gathered in the Paul VI Hall that “if it is not contaminated by vice, falling in love is one of the purest feelings.” “A person in love becomes generous, enjoys giving gifts, writes letters and poems. He stops thinking about himself to project himself completely towards the other,” he celebrated.

However, he warned, this “garden of wonders” is not “safe from evil and may be contaminated by “the demon of lust,” a “particularly odious” vice. Firstly, because “it devastates relationships between people” as the daily news demonstrates: “How many relationships that started in the best way later become toxic relationships, ones of possession of the other, lacking respect?”, he questioned. . “They are loves in which chastity has been lacking: a virtue that should not be confused with sexual abstinence, but with the will to never possess the other. “To love is to respect the other, to seek his happiness, to cultivate empathy for his feelings,” she said.

Francisco warned that “lust, on the other hand, makes fun of all this, plunders, steals, consumes quickly” and judges all courtship “boring.”

But, in his opinion, there is a second reason to flee from the “dangerous” sin of lust that affects sexuality. Sex, he said, “involves all the senses, it lives in both the body and the psyche,” but “if it is not disciplined with patience, if it is not part of a relationship and a story in which two individuals transform it into a love dance, becomes a chain that deprives man of freedom.” Sexual pleasure, which is a gift from God, is undermined by pornography: satisfaction without relationship that can lead to forms of addiction. We must defend love, love of the heart, of the mind, of the body, pure love by giving to each other, and that is the beauty of the sexual act,” he alleged.

Thus, he encouraged fighting lust and the “objectification” of people, stressing that “it is important” to preserve “the beauty that makes us believe that building a story together is better than launching into an adventure.” “Cultivating tenderness is better than bowing down to the demon of possession, true love does not possess, it gives, serving is better than conquering. Because if there is no love, life is sad loneliness,” she concluded.