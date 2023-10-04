This Wednesday, Pope Francis released an apostolic exhortation – a papal document of a pastoral nature – linked to his 2015 encyclical. Laudato yes, which addressed the planet’s environmental problems. Eight years later, the pontiff raises the tone against climate change deniers and points to the consequences of the “climate crisis”, such as the increase in the number and intensity of extreme phenomena. In addition to once again pointing out companies in the fossil fuel sector, Pope Francis is critical of the response that governments and the different climate summits are giving to this global problem. “The transition that is needed, towards clean energies such as wind and solar, abandoning fossil fuels, does not have the necessary speed,” maintains the Pope.

Bergoglio explains in his text that there is not enough reaction while the “world that welcomes us is falling apart and perhaps approaching a breaking point.” He thus alerts him to the beginning of a new apostolic exhortation that since its publication is already part of the doctrine of the Church, entitled Laudate deum.

That first encyclical by Pope Francis was released in June 2015 and provided a boost to international climate negotiations. Because it came to light a few months before the Paris Agreement was concluded at a historic international summit, which since then has been the treaty that governs international efforts to combat climate change.

In 2015, the Pope clearly came down on the side of science when speaking of the “consensus” on human-generated climate change. Now, the pontiff once again places himself on the side of science by using the term “climate crisis” and by assuming practically point by point the conclusions of the last major review carried out on knowledge regarding global warming by the IPCC, the panel of UN experts.

Blow to denialism

“No matter how much they try to deny, hide, dissemble or relativize, the signs of climate change are there, increasingly evident,” Pope Francis’ text states. And he adds: “The human – anthropic – origin of climate change can no longer be doubted,” he adds to strike down the deniers. The entire text clearly highlights how the head of the Catholic Church attacks climate denialism, completely distancing himself from the theses of the international extreme right. He cites, for example, how sometimes they try to “ridicule” science by claiming “that the planet always had and will have periods of cooling and warming.” “They forget to mention another relevant fact: that what we are verifying now is an unusual acceleration of warming, with such a speed that a single generation – not centuries or millennia – is enough to verify it,” he counters.

In his writing, the Pope defends “multilateralism”, but also criticizes that the latest climate summits have not represented the necessary change of course. “Today we can continue to affirm that the agreements have had a low level of implementation because adequate control mechanisms, periodic review and sanctions for non-compliance were not established,” he maintains. “International negotiations cannot advance significantly due to the positions of countries that privilege their national interests over the global common good. Those who will suffer the consequences that we try to hide will remember this lack of awareness and responsibility,” he warns.

This update of that 2015 encyclical comes two months before the annual climate summit, which this year will be held in Dubai. The Pope recalls in his text that the host, the United Arab Emirates, is a country “that is characterized by being a large exporter of fossil energy, although it has made important investments in renewable energy.” And he warns that “oil and gas companies want new projects there to further expand production.”

At this Dubai summit, the almost 200 countries participating must take stock of the application of the Paris Agreement. The Pope recalls in his text that “despite so many negotiations and agreements, global emissions continued to grow.” “It is true that it can be said that without these agreements they would have grown even more. But in other issues related to the environment, when there was will, very significant results were obtained, as occurred with the protection of the ozone layer (…) “On the other hand, the transition that is needed, towards clean energies such as wind and solar, abandoning fossil fuels, does not have the necessary speed,” he warns, once again aligning himself with science. “Consequently, what is being done risks being interpreted only as a game for distraction.”

Irreversible impacts

“Some manifestations of this climate crisis are already irreversible for at least hundreds of years, such as the increase in global ocean temperature, their acidification and decrease in oxygen,” the text states again, endorsing the conclusions of the IPCC. “The melting of the poles will not be able to be reversed for hundreds of years,” he adds.

The Pope, although he rejects “apocalyptic diagnoses,” maintains that one cannot “ignore that the possibility of reaching a critical point is real.” “Small changes can cause larger, unforeseen and perhaps irreversible changes,” he warns. And he gives some examples of the tipping points that are being surpassed or are about to be surpassed: the decrease in ice, changes in ocean flows, deforestation in tropical forests, the melting of permafrost in Russia…

