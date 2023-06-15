Pope Francis visited children with cancer at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Thursday, the center where the Supreme Pontiff was admitted from June 7 to today to undergo abdominal surgery. On his tour of the Department of Pediatric Oncology and Children’s Neurosurgery, Francisco was greeted with applause by the children and the doctors, who wished him a speedy recovery and gave him some gifts, reciprocated by the Pope, who gave them, as is tradition , with a rosary and a book.

“He touched the pain of these children who every day carry the suffering of the Cross on their shoulders, along with their mothers and fathers,” said the Vatican Press Office, in charge of reporting news on Francisco’s state of health.

The visit shows that the Pope is recovering favorably from the postoperative period after a scheduled surgery due to intestinal obstruction due to a hernia produced by a scar from a previous intervention. The images of Francisco greeting the children and health professionals are the first that have been made public after the operation. The Pontiff will be discharged today, although he has already resumed his activity in the hospital.

“The health team that follows Pope Francis has confirmed the discharge of the Holy Father from the A. Gemelli Hospital tomorrow morning (for today), Friday, June 16,” the Holy See confirmed in a statement, detailing that Francis “He has rested well during the night. The clinical evolution is regular and the hematochemical tests are within normality.

Francisco also took advantage of his last hours at the health center to meet with the health, religious and educational authorities linked to Gemelli. “As a token of thanks, [Francisco] has received the entire surgical team made up of medical, nursing, social health and auxiliary personnel who coordinated, performed and made the surgical intervention possible,” the Vatican stressed.

It is not the first time that the Pope has visited the children of the Oncology ward of the Gemelli hospital. On March 31, during the recovery process from acute pneumonia, he gave the little rosaries, chocolate eggs and copies of the book ‘Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea’. Francisco, 86, has suffered numerous health problems in recent years. In addition to the respiratory infection in March, he had part of his colon removed in 2021 and in 2022 he had to cancel a trip to Africa because of his knee.