Members of the Mosakahiken Cree Nation embrace in front of a monument honoring the 215 children’s graves found at the former Kamloops Boarding School for Indians in British Columbia. COLE BURSTON (AFP)

Pope Francis begins this Sunday a six-day trip to Canada, a visit long claimed by indigenous communities. The main objective is to reiterate the apologies for the role that the Catholic Church had in the old boarding schools for indigenous children: centers of “forced assimilation” that have left disastrous consequences on generations of these Canadian peoples. Francis declared in Rome on July 17 that it would be a “penance journey” to “contribute to the path of healing and reconciliation already undertaken.”

The visit will be the fourth by a pope to Canada. John Paul II traveled to the North American country in 1984, 1987 and 2002. Francis will be present in the provinces of Alberta and Quebec, as well as in the Territory of Nunavut. He will hold meetings with members of the clergy and political authorities (such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada). He will also officiate masses in the cities of Edmonton and Quebec.

However, his itinerary will be mainly focused on meetings with indigenous leaders and residential school alumni, as well as visits to the former Ermineskin boarding school (in Maskwacis, Alberta), and to Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut whose population is largely of Inuit origin. . Ghislain Picard, head of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, declared Wednesday that it is up to the survivors of the boarding schools to judge whether or not the Pope’s words are acceptable. “Apologies will only be very meaningful to the extent that they produce actions that support them,” he noted.

Between 1883 and 1996, some 150,000 indigenous children lived in a network of 139 centers funded by the federal government and run by religious groups (mostly Catholic). Beatings, sexual assaults, neglect, racism, and cultural repudiation were common within its walls. Trudeau said a year ago that “the biggest mistake this country has made is the forced assimilation of indigenous minors through boarding schools.” Some experts estimate that more than 6,000 children perished at these sites. The discovery of more than 1,400 unmarked graves – since May 2021 – on the grounds of these ancient institutions has confirmed the horror of the report published in 2015 by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In 2007, after years of protests and court battles, an agreement was signed between former students, federal representatives and religious groups. Ottawa and the Protestant Churches apologized and covered their compensation amounts, but not the Catholic authorities in Canada. Pressure mounted as reports of the unmarked graves were found. Prime Minister Trudeau and opposition politicians stated that the Pope should take the step to promote reconciliation. In this wave of indignation, a dozen temples were consumed by fire, while others were vandalized.

A delegation made up of indigenous leaders and Canadian bishops traveled to Rome at the end of March. On April 1, Francis said in an audience: “I feel shame and pain for the role that some Catholics, in particular those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that have hurt you, the abuses you have suffered and the lack of of respect shown towards their identity, their culture and even their spiritual values”. The pontiff added: “For the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church, I ask God for forgiveness and I want to tell them with all my heart that I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking for their forgiveness.” The indigenous representatives indicated that the Pope should also pronounce these words in Canada, as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had recommended. On May 13, the Vatican officially announced the visit.

The trip has not been without accusations. Members of indigenous communities deplore that Francisco does not go to the old boarding school in Kamloops (British Columbia), where the first anonymous graves were discovered in June 2021 and which has become a symbol of suffering and resistance. Alumni of these centers and their families criticize the limited forum at various events. “Survivors had no choice as children, and some now await approval from the very institutions that ripped them from their families, homes, cultures and identities as children. It is absolutely ridiculous,” Bobby Cameron, head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, protested in a statement. The organizing committee has pointed out that, within all the logistical challenges, it is paying special attention to the safety and comfort of the attendees, since many of them are elderly.

The promised money has also come up again. As part of the agreement signed in 2007, the Catholic authorities in Canada promised to raise 25 million dollars to allocate them to compensation and programs for reconciliation. However, the sum did not exceed four million. Last September, the Canadian Bishops’ Conference announced a new effort: to obtain 30 million dollars no later than January 2027. This Monday, the body reported that it has so far raised 4.6 million dollars.

The Pope arrives in Canada amid clouds of grief over the former boarding schools. The Catholic Church in the country is also experiencing complicated periods due to the long list of scandals – mainly sexual assaults – in orphanages, parishes and educational centers, in addition to a considerable decrease in the number of faithful. According to Statistics Canada, 39% of the population in 1985 identified as Catholic; in 2018 it went to 29%. An Angus Reid poll released in April found that 67% of Canadian Catholics surveyed said they rarely or never attend religious services.

