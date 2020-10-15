Pope Francis has appointed Xavier Vilanova Pellisa, the current rector of the Interdiocesan Major Seminary of Catalonia, as the new auxiliary bishop of Barcelona. Toni Albir / EFE

Pope Francis decided upon his arrival to undertake reforms in large areas of the Church, also outside the walls of the Vatican. Spain, with an Episcopal Conference then still chaired by Cardinal Antonio María Rouco Varela, far from the ideology of his pontificate, was one of the unavoidable objectives of the agenda. It took some time for the changes to be seen, but they are progressing and on Tuesday morning he underpinned with three new appointments in Zaragoza, Burgos and Barcelona an advanced process to transform the dome of the Church in Spain, chaired since March by a man of his total confidence.

The two key pieces that marked the change of course were the appointment of Carlos Osoro -cardinal created by Francisco- as archbishop of Madrid replacing Rouco Varela, and Juan José Omella -purpurado also created in this pontificate- as archbishop of Barcelona and , on March 3, also president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, replacing Ricardo Blázquez. Two movements that mark Francisco’s line and that have been taken as a reference for the suggestions coming from Spain now for the new positions. “It is evident that the Pope looks for bishops closer to the people, more pastors than theologians. Maybe less educated, but closer to the feeling of the street, ”says a Spanish member of the Vatican curia.

The disagreements within the Spanish Church have not ended with the new appointments. An important sector believes that it has been tepid during the pandemic and that leadership is lacking. They blame the profile of bishops and archbishops that the Pope is appointing for that lack of presence in the public debate. Even in the occasional opposition to the Government, as was done in the previous era. Omella may not like everyone, but she has imposed a climate of calm between the Government and the Church and has managed to make her mark in the first wave of changes since she became president. Some movements that visualize the turn of the tables.

The three changes announced by the Vatican continue in the line marked in recent years. Two of them seem clear signings of Omella. In Barcelona, ​​he has asked for a new auxiliary -the chosen one is Xavier Vilanova, from the diocese of Tortosa- to face the volume of work he has had since the cardinal was also appointed president of the EEC. “I am not a Superman, I need help. And I did not want to load all this work on the backs of the two bishops that I already have, who do it very well and so many people tell me, ”said Omella, also with responsibilities in Rome as a member of the Congregation for Bishops. A name in the line of what Francisco wanted for Spain, but that will not end up enthusing the most orthodox. “He is appointing a different type of assistant, it also happened in Milan”, they point out.

Omella’s influence can also be seen in the appointment of Carlos Escribano, until now bishop of Calahorra, as the new head of Zaragoza. He replaces Vicente Jiménez, who retires at the age of 76. The new archbishop of Zaragoza is the president of the Commission for Laity, Family and Life of the Spanish Episcopal Conference since March. In addition, he happened to Omella in the diocese of La Calzada-Logroño, a fact that allows us to deduce the confidence he has in him.

The surprise, however, has come with the appointment of Mario Iceta as archbishop of Burgos, a metropolitan diocese, but less influential than Bilbao, where it was to date. It could be considered as a brake on the career of a relatively young and highly trained prelate, who was already in the pools for the presidency of the EEC last March. “His passage to Burgos is something strange. It was hoped that he could go to Madrid, perhaps in the future or to Seville [como sustituto de Juan José Asenjo, que ya ha enviado su carta de renuncia al cumplir 75 años], a position that he knows well having been vicar general in Córdoba ”, say Vatican sources. Iceta’s movement must also be understood as a step prior to the renewal of the Church of Euskadi, which should continue with the replacement of the Bishop of San Sebastián, José Ignacio Munilla.