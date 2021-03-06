All roads lead to Rome, but this time it was Rome who had to make the way to Najaf, a town in southern Iraq. Far from the luxury and majesty of the Vatican, Pope Francis flew from Baghdad to the Shiite holy city, located 150 kilometers from the capital, traveled Rasool Street in an armored car until he reached near the sanctuary of Imam Ali, Muhammad’s son-in-law. Then he walked to the home of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who has lived there for rent in a small apartment for several decades.

The 90-year-old Shiite spiritual leader in rigorous black and the 84-year-old top representative of the Catholic Church in his customary white robe spoke for 40 minutes. There was no joint communication, but both sides stressed the importance of “coexistence” in a country that has been bled by sectarian and ethnic differences. There were also no masks, although the Pope is vaccinated and the Shiite leader is not.

Ali Sistani broke with his habit of not appearing in public and the cameras were able to pick up the first moments of the meeting, but the meeting was behind closed doors and it was necessary to wait for the subsequent statement from his office. The Pope sought to build bridges to Shiite Islam, although at the same time he also sought the complicity of his interlocutor to protect Christians.

Bergoglio went to his abode and between the lines could be read the request of ensure the presence of the Christian minority in Iraq, together with the end of the persecution by some sectors of the all-powerful Shiite militias. To this end, Francisco recalled that during the most difficult times in the country, Sistani “raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted.”

“Live in peace and security”



The Grand Ayatollah assured him that he pays attention “to the fact that Christian citizens can live like all Iraqis in peace and security, with all their constitutional rights.” Sistani is the only religious with the status of ‘marja’taghlid’ (source of example) within this majority sect in countries such as Iraq and Iran. His interventions have been decisive from the invasion of the United States to control part of the Shiite country, to the outbreak of the Sunni uprising led by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

It was key his ‘fatwa’ (religious edict) calling for the enlistment of his followers urgently to stop the advance of an IS that, after taking the cities of Tikrit and Mosul, was at the gates of Baghdad. The response was immediate and, in the face of the disbandment of the armed forces created and formed by the United States after dismantling the Army of former President Saddam Hussein, it was these paramilitaries, mostly Shiites, who carried the burden of the fight against terrorism.

Two years ago, the Pope held a meeting in Cairo with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, great imam of the Sunni institution Al-Azhar, the main reference of the majority sect within the Islamic world. Now comes this summit with Shiism and within this sect of Islam there is a bicephaly between Najaf and Qom, the holy city of Iran, and the authority that Sistani and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei have. The former enjoys greater charisma and chooses to stay away from politics, although he does not hesitate to intervene if the situation requires it. The second is the highest political and religious leader of the Islamic republic.

Coexistence



For Iraqi analyst Mohamad Al-Radhi, advisor to Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim, “This meeting in Najaf confirms the key role of Grand Ayatollah Sistani as a figure of Shi’ism who works to achieve peace and coexistence”. In his opinion, the Pontiff’s trip “will encourage the Christians of the world to come to Iraq as pilgrims.

Over time, It may also be the turning point that brings Christians who emigrated after suffering serious tragedies back to the country.. It will not be easy, but with the effort of the Government the climate can improve so that the Christians return. Until 2003, the date of the US invasion, there were 1.5 million Christians in Iraq; Today, however, they do not exceed 300,000 and this trip of the Pope tries to reinforce their spirit so that they remain in the country.

After the meeting in Najaf, the Pope traveled to the town of Ur and held a joint prayer with leaders of different confessions to continue taking steps in unity. among all of them. The impact of the day and the good harmony between all the groups led Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to declare March 6 as the Day of Tolerance and Coexistence in Iraq.

Bergoglio’s marathon schedule concluded this Saturday with a public mass in Arabic and Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke, at the Church of Saint Joseph in downtown Baghdad. After this day dedicated to the south of the country, The pope’s compass now points north, where he will tour the ruins left by the caliphate at Mosul or Qaraqosh. He will also celebrate a mass at the Erbil stadium, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region and refuge for Christians from all over the country during the years of maximum sectarian violence.