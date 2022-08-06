In the Vatican the representative of the Patriarch: perhaps the summit in September

VATICAN CITY. The diplomats of the Holy See and Moscow are working to organize the long-awaited private Bergoglio-Kirill summit during the religious congress in Kazakhstan, scheduled for 14 and 15 September. Yesterday an important stage of rapprochement: Pope Francis received Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, president of the Russian Patriarchate’s external affairs department, in the Vatican. The “foreign minister” is considered to be the number two of Kirill, who has so far supported the invasion of Ukraine with interventions very distant from the Pope’s appeals for peace.

The one with Antonio was the first meeting in person of the Pope with a representative of the Patriarch since the beginning of the war: an online conversation had taken place on March 16, when Hilarion was still next to Kirill, who was later replaced.

At the center of yesterday’s conversation there would have been updates on the summit between the Pontiff and Kirill at the “Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions”: the Bishop of Rome has already officially announced his presence in Nur-Sultan, and from the Russian capital the participation of the Patriarch also transpires as certain.

Antonio has been Oltretevere for at least two days: the night before he had talked with the Secretary for Relations with States, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, also discussing “current issues concerning relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church”, informs the Patriarchate.