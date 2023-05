Interview with Francis on the return flight from Hungary: together with Orban and Hilarion there was “no talk of Little Red Riding Hood”, but of reconciliation in Ukraine. The Vatican has a peace mission underway. Health: «I didn’t faint. I had severe acute pneumonia, but my body reacted well. I’m not like two years ago, but the next trips are confirmed»

