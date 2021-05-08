The dramatic situation suffered by many Third World countries due to the current pandemic has mobilized Pope Francis, who supported this Saturday the initiatives that call for the release of patents for coronavirus vaccines to favor the supply to countries with less resources, as is the case in India, which has already exceeded 4,000 deaths in a single day. “A variant of this virus is closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines,” said the Pontiff.

“Another is when we put the laws of the market or intellectual property above the laws of love and the health of humanity,” added Bergoglio in a message sent to the organizers of a concert in favor of a faster and fairer vaccination against coronavirus around the world. “Another variant is when we create and promote a sick economy, which allows a very rich few to own more than the rest of humanity and models of production and consumption destroy the planet, our common home,” he added.

The Pontiff insisted on the need for “a spirit of justice that mobilizes us to ensure universal access to the vaccine and the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights. I beg you not to forget the most vulnerable. His words coincide with the Porto summit where international leaders discuss the release of patents, as well as the unblocking by Washington of the export of the doses.

The Pope also sent a message via video to ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’ organized by Global Citizen, an international body for the defense of human rights. The event was attended by Prince Henry of England and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, also showed his support with a recording. The event was held last Sunday in Los Angeles and was broadcast this Saturday on television and YouTube.