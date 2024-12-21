«We must be consistent: we cannot write blessings, bless, and then speak ill of our brother or sister»
Throughout his pontificate, Francis has taken advantage of his Christmas speech to the Vatican Curia every year to lay the foundations for the “cultural reform” among the Pope’s direct collaborators. His idea has been to remove what smacks of bureaucracy, and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pope #takes #advantage #Christmas #speech #collaborators #give #thinking #badly
Leave a Reply