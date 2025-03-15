The Pope continues to improve, according to his doctors from the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, and this Saturday he resumed some work tasks. However, he still needs to receive respiratory assistance 24 hours a day and do motor and respiratory physiotherapy. This Sunday will send a written message at noon, which will replace its usual speech for the Angelus.

Doctors did not rule on the clinical situation of the Pope since last Wednesday, 72 hours ago. «The clinical state of the Holy Father has remained stable, confirming the progress observed in the last week. Oxygen therapy continues to high flows, progressively reducing the need for non -invasive mechanical ventilation during night hours, ”the medical part begins. They are attempted to reduce the mechanical ventilation of the night, which makes the lungs rest, and increasing oxygen therapy with nasal cannulas, which causes the lungs to work.

The patient «continues to need hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; These therapies, in their current state, record new and gradual improvements ». It means that Francisco, in addition to pharmacological and physiotherapy therapy, will need a large dose of patience.

On Monday the doctors raised the “reserved prognosis” and officially considered that Francisco is out of danger. But clinical conditions remain complex. To avoid scares, every day they submit to new analysis and tests that allow to detect infection spotlights.









Doctors have explained again this Saturday that the disease has entered a stationary phase and that evolves very slowly, that “stability is a positive fact”, but that they will need more time to record significant changes. For this reason the next bulletin will not be before Tuesday or Wednesday. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni has assured that he will offer daily information about the Pope’s activity in the Gemelli Polyclinic.

Physiotherapy and government tasks

From the press office of the Holy See, it has been reported that Francisco has dedicated this Saturday “a significant part of his day to physiotherapy.” Also, the rest of the time, “to prayer and a little to work.” For now you do not plan to send new audio messages or photographs. This Sunday’s Angelus will be a written text, according to the same scheme he has followed since he entered the hospital.

This Saturday, the general secretary of the Synod, Cardinal Mario Grech, said that the Pope wrote to him on March 11 to authorize him to communicate to the bishops a triennial plan that gives continuity to the Synod on the synodality concluded in October last year. However, the March 11 statement on the health of the Pope, did not refer to Francisco had dedicated time to government tasks.

The press office explained that it is a project prepared in recent months. The plan announced by Cardinal Grech and now approved by Francisco mobilizes all the bishops of the world to convene diocesan, national and continental assemblies, and will conclude in October 2028 with an “ecclesial assembly” in which bishops, priests and laity will participate.

The Pope’s decision is strategic, since it forces continuity to the works of the Synod on the synodality and consolidate its content, and will mark the present and future of the Church, regardless of who is the pontiff that in 2028 presides that assembly.