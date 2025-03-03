The Pope suffers two new episodes of respiratory failure due to accumulation of mucus in the bronchi

Francisco does not finish tracing and progressing definitively towards his departure from the hospital. On its 18th day at the Gemelli Hospital, and after overcoming a bronchospasm with vomiting that reached the lungs, the medical part of this afternoon reflects two new episodes of acute respiratory failure, this time caused “by an important accumulation of endobronchial mucus and the consequent bronchospasm”.

Although the day had passed normally and even the Vatican had published a document of the Pope to the Pontifical Academy of Life, the part of this afternoon is a new downturn in this process of saw teeth in which the papal disease seems to become. To cure these two spyodians, apparently less serious than last Friday, “two bronchoscopies were carried out in need of aspiration of copious secretions.”

In the afternoon, he adds, the statement, “non -invasive mechanical ventilation resumed.” This is: the Pope still is intubated. “The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times,” concludes the part, which argues that “the prognosis remains reserved”, although the term ‘critical’ has not appears for days.

In the morning, Rome had stressed that “the Pope has rested well all night” and that, after breakfast, he had resumed recovery therapies. Everything seems to indicate that recovery will be longer than expected.

