03/03/2025



Updated at 7:15 p.m.





Pope Francis has suffered two serious respiratory episodes on Monday, and has needed two bronchoscopies. Doctors have forced him to use mechanical ventilation again. At no time has lost knowledge, and has collaborated with doctors in these operations. The previous respiratory crisis was Friday.

«Today, the Holy Father has presented Two episodes of acute respiratory failurecaused by an important accumulation of endobronchial mucus and the consequent bronchospasm. Therefore, two bronchoscopies were carried out in need of aspiration of abundant secretions, ”recites the statement. “The Holy Father has always remained alert, oriented and collaborating,” he says. Consequently, “in the afternoon the non -invasive mechanical ventilation resumed,” which had been withdrawn on Sunday. “The forecast is still reserved”concludes.

This Monday, day 18 since the Pontiff entered the hospital, in the morning Vatican Fuentes assured that the Pope was clinically “stable” and that bilateral pneumonia is evolving in a “coherent way for a patient who follows this therapy.”

In Sunday’s medical part, doctors still referred to the clinical situation as “complex” and maintained the “reserved prognosis.” The doctors yesterday were optimistic because Francisco has not needed non -invasive mechanical ventilation for two days, and receives oxygen therapy to high flows with nasal cannulas, and does not have a fever either. In addition, you can ingest solid foods – today a coffee has breakfast.









From many areas, the Vatican is receiving pressures to publish photos of the Pope in the hospital, because there are no images of the Pontiff since the same day he was admitted, on February 14.

Do we want a photo of Francisco in the newspapers? “Let’s respect your intimacy”

For now, the Vatican is responding informally that it is not a comparable “to the previous” hospitalizations, when Francisco appeared to the balcony to pray the Angelus and had approached to greet pediatrics patients. He also adds that “we must respect the patient’s wishes” and that “there will be photos at the right time”, without specifying when.

On February 21, the doctor who is running the team of doctors who serves the Pope, Andrea Alfieri, recalled that “the Pope is in bed in pajamas, not dressed as a potato. Do we want a photo of Francisco in Pajama in the newspapers? “Let’s respect your intimacy,” he requested. “If my mother comes to the hospital and is in bed, I wouldn’t take pictures,” he added.

Message from the Gemelli

On the other hand, this Monday the Vatican has published a message signed by the Pope from the Gemelli Hospital, dated February 26, aimed at the participants of the plenary meeting of the Pontifical Academy for Life, which is meeting this week in the Vatican.

In the text, Francisco does not mention his illness, but the “Polyrisis” that besieged to today’s world. The Pope invites you to suspend from those who put hope only in technological progress. «It will not be the technocracy that saves us »he says. Therefore, «folding to utilitarian and neoliberal planetary deregulation means imposing the law of the strongest as the only rule; And it is a law that dehumanizes, ”he warns.

It also regrets without specifying who the «Progressive irrelevance of international organizationswho are undermined by myopic attitudes concerned with protecting particular and national interests ». His proposal is to design a multilateralism “that does not depend on changing political circumstances or the interests of a few and that has a stable efficacy.” “It is an urgent task that concerns all humanity,” he concludes.