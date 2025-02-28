The Pope suffers a “sudden” respiratory worsening after a bronchospasm crisis

Pope Francis has suffered this Friday an “isolated” crisis of bronchospasm and a “sudden” worsening of his respiratory picture of Rome, although he has responded “well” to the therapy, as reported by the Holy See.

“The Holy Father in the afternoon of today, after a morning doing respiratory physiotherapy and in prayer in the chapel, has presented an isolated bronchospasm crisis that has determined an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory painting,” reads the Vatican Daily Bulletin.

Doctors will need between 24 and 48 hours to make an assessment on how this bronchospasm crisis will affect (sudden narrowing of the bronchial duct), according to Vatican Fuentes, which report that it has been at 14.00.

The 88 -year -old pontiff is hospitalized on February 14 due to bronchitis with polymicrobial infection to which bilateral pneumonia joined and, although its prognosis is still reserved, yesterday it was reported that it had left behind the critical phase.

After the crisis, their bronchi have been quickly aspirated and has begun with the mechanical ventilation “non invasive” with a “good” response to gaseous exchanges, that is, the ability of the lungs of sucking oxygen and returning it to the organism.

Francisco has been “always lucid and oriented” and “collaborating with the therapeutic maneuvers.” The prognosis will remain “reserved.”

Why is the world aware of the Pope’s health?

This morning, on its fifteenth day hospitalized, the Pope has received the Eucharist.