The spokesman’s tone of the Holy See was negative this afternoon. After four days of slight improvement, the Pope has worsened and has suffered a new respiratory crisis, the first since Saturday. At no time has you lost knowledge and “he has collaborated with the therapeutic maneuvers.”

«The Holy Father, in the first afternoon of today, after a morning in which he alternated respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, presented an isolated bronchospasm attack that, however, caused an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture, ”recites the medical part.

«The Holy Father He immediately subjected Broncoaspiration And non -invasive mechanical ventilation began, with a good response in the exchange of gases. The Holy Father always remained alert and oriented, collaborating in the therapeutic maneuvers, ”reassures. “Therefore, prognosis remains reserved,” he concludes.

This morning Vatican Fuentes said that the Pope was doing respiratory physiotherapy and that he had dedicated some time to reading the press.









Before knowing the new episode of respiratory crisis, it was speculated that if the improvement was consolidated, the Pope could appear in public for the Angelus this Sunday, either by his window -the less likely option -or with a direct television from his chapel. In any case, Doctors do not excite any of the options and for now they advise maintaining “absolute rest.”

After the weekend the Pope’s health entered into a critical situation, between Monday and Thursday the tone of medical bulletins has been progressively more positive. Yesterday they claimed that “it continues to improve” and that they had begun to alternate “the oHigh flow xigenotherapy with the mask»Well, I needed less oxygen. With prudence, doctors had requested “more days of clinical stability to dissolve the prognosis.”

In any case, doctors do not talk about discharge and Pope Francis He has appointed a delegate for Ash Wednesday Mass next week that, naturally, they will not be able to celebrate. It will be presided by Cardinal Angelo of Donatis, who has the position of major penitentiary. On the official agenda of the Pontiff, he continued that ceremony in the Basilica of Santa Sabina, on Mount Aventino. As is traditional, before Mass the participants will meet in the church of San Anselmo for a brief penitential act and will march in procession uphill towards the Basilica of Santa Sabina, to evoke the Christian itinerary of Lent.