Pope Francis stated this January 24 that “some rich men are not free, they don't even have time to rest” in his general audience catechesis, in which he reflected on the sin of greed.

“We can be masters of the goods we own, but often the opposite happens: they are the ones who ultimately own us. “Some rich men are not free, they don't even have time to rest, they have to look over their shoulders because the accumulation of assets also requires their custody,” the pope said.

(We invite you to continue reading: Government seeks to consolidate the negotiation with the ELN by taking it to the Vatican: analysis).

“(These people) are always distressed because a heritage is built with a lot of sweat, but it can disappear in a moment.”

He stated that these people “are always distressed because a heritage is built with a lot of sweat, but it can disappear in a moment.”

“That is what the miser does not understand. He could have been a cause of blessing for many, but instead he ran into the dead end of unhappiness,” he added.

Therefore he asked, “Be generous with everyone and especially with those who need it more than us.”

(Also: The Pope says that he is scandalized that the elderly are not visited in nursing homes.)

Although he pointed out that greed “is not a sin that only concerns people who have huge assets, but a transversal vice, which often has nothing to do with the current account balance.”

“It's a disease of the heart, not of the wallet,” he stressed.

He also recalled that, faced with the sin of greed, “the monks proposed a drastic method, however, very effective: the meditation of death.” “No matter how much a person accumulates goods in this world, we are absolutely sure of one thing: that they will not fit in the coffin,” the pontiff explained.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO