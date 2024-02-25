Pope Francis: prospects for peace in Ukraine are not yet visible

Pope Francis called for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict, admitting that the prospects for peace are not yet visible. The pontiff's words were published on website Vatican.

“On February 24, we painfully celebrated the second anniversary of the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine. “So many victims, wounded, destruction, tears in a period that is becoming incredibly long, and in which there is no end in sight,” he admitted.

The conflict is not only destroying the country, but also causing a “worldwide wave of fear and hatred,” the pontiff emphasized. He expressed hope that conditions will be created for a diplomatic solution to the conflict and the establishment of peace.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador Ivan Soltanovsky said that Moscow welcomes the Vatican's initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.