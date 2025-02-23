The Pope spent a quiet night and rested after his respiratory crisis

Pope Francis, hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital, spent a quiet night and rested, the Vatican press office reported, after this Saturday was aggravated when a respiratory crisis was suffering for which oxygen had to be supplied, as well as required Blood transfusions due to an anemia.

In the brief statement of the Vatican there are no more details, after this Saturday it was reported that “the state of the Holy Father remains critical” and that “for the moment is in a reserved prognosis.”

The Pope had presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high flow oxygen, ”explained the medical part released this Saturday afternoon

In addition, he added that “blood tests performed today also revealed thrombocytopenia (blood platelets in lower than normal), associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.”

And he pointed out that Francisco is still “alert” and “spent the day sitting in the armchair” although with more discomfort than the day before, “the note added.

As during Friday’s press conference, the doctors of the Gemelli Policy of Rome reiterated that “the Pope is not out of danger.”

Meanwhile, the acts of the jubilee continue in the Vatican and today the dedicated to deacons will be held. Replacing Pope Francis, the Mass will officiate in the Basilica of San Pedro the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Rino Fisichella; Also, only the text of the Angelus written by the Pope will be disseminated, as last week.

Pope’s disease reactivates the most aggressive campaign of Francisco’s enemies

A new medical part is expected in the afternoon.