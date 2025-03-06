This Thursday begins its 21st day at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where it was admitted on Friday, February 14



03/06/2025



Updated at 08: 25h.





The Vatican has reported Thursday that the Pope has spent “a quiet night and is still resting.” Yesterday afternoon the Medical Bulletin assured that the Pope had dedicated some time to work in the morning and in the afternoon, that he had made a phone call and that he was doing motor physiotherapy as well as respiratory.

Francisco, 88 years old and who will meet 12 as Pope next week, is demonstrating huge physical resistance. Today begins its 21st day at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where it was admitted on Friday, February 14.

Doctors consider that “bilateral pneumonia is following the normal course planned for the treatment you are receiving.” They also highlight in positive “the absence of seizures in the last two days” and insist that “the clinical picture remains stable in the context of a complex situation.” At night he uses a mask, such as “non -invasive mechanical ventilation” to avoid respiratory crises, instead of the nasal cannulas that he has during the day for high flow oxygen therapy.

Vatican sources confirm that Pope Francis is animated and was not in bed yesterday but sitting in an armchair, where he continued to receive pharmacological therapy. Doctors advise you to maintain “absolute rest” and not receive visits. At least for now, he is obeying.