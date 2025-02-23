He has rested tonight, reports the Vatican, but he has not been able to get out of bed as in the previous days



02/23/2025



Updated at 08: 39h.





The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni He said that Pope Francis has spent “a quiet night and rested.” Lets intuit that it continues in bed recovering from the respiratory crisis that suffered this Saturday. It also seems to imply that he has not been able to get up for breakfast out of bed.

Also It is ruled out that tonight has suffered new respiratory crisesit has rested after a day “with more pain.”

The medical bulletin of Saturday night stressed that the clinical status of the Pope “is still critical” and explained that he had a prolonged respiratory crisis and that he needed a blood transfusion to face the fall of platelets related to anemia.

«The state of the Holy Father remains critical, so, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis has presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which has also required the application of oxygen to high flow, ”recited the medical part last night. «Today’s blood tests also showed plateletassociated with anemia, which required the administration of hemotransfusions. The Holy Father continues alert and has spent the day in an armchair, although with more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the forecast is reserved, ”he concluded.