03/01/2025



Updated at 08: 48h.





“The night has passed calmly and the Pope is resting,” says the Vatican spokesman early in the morning. It means that No respiratory crisis episodes such as this Friday have been repeated.

It has been the fifteen night that the Pope takes place at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, since it was admitted on February 14 because of bronchitis which degenerated in bilateral pneumonia. This Friday afternoon Pope Francis suffered a respiratory crisis that stopped the slight improvement that had been verified throughout the week. Doctors say they will need between 24 and 48 hours to evaluate the consequences.

According to the medical part, the Pontiff had an “isolated bronchospasm attack that caused vomiting inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture.” «The Holy Father He immediately subjected Broncoaspiration And non -invasive mechanical ventilation began, with a good response in the exchange of gases, ”the bulletin described in detail.

During the crisis, Pope Francis “always remained alert and oriented, collaborating in therapeutic maneuvers.” Today doctors They hope to have some data on the impact of the crisis, It could lead to “chemical pneumonia” if they failed to extract all the gastric juice from the lungs. “Therefore, prognosis is still reserved,” concluded yesterday’s text.









Last night, again a crowd met in the Plaza de San Pedro for Pray a rosary for Pope’s healththis time guided by Cardinal Argentina Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicasterio for the Doctrine of Faith. «We pray for the health of the Pope. Surely he would like our prayer not only for him, but for all those who at this special, dramatic and painful, of the world, carry the hard weight of war, poverty and disease, ”said the purple.