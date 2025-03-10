

03/10/2025



Updated at 08: 35h.





The Pope has spent a quiet night and continues to rest this Monday, explained the Vatican spokesman early in the morning. Francisco is sleeping well these days because he uses a mask, a device of “Non -invasive mechanical ventilation”that aware of avoiding respiratory crisis during sleep.

The Pope continued to present a stable clinical picture yesterday, similar to Saturday afternoon, when he had not gone out of danger, but a “slight gradual improvement was consolidating.” In any case, doctors maintain the “reserved prognosis.” In the last minute of this Monday they plan to issue a new medical part.

This Sunday there was no medical newsletter but the Vatican spokesman reported that the Pope had participated in the morning in the Mass in the chapel of the apartment he occupies in the Gemelli Polyclinic, and that in the afternoon he continued live on television the meditation with which the “spiritual exercises” of the Vatican curia began.

In addition, he also held a brief work meeting with his two main collaborators in the Government of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and the substitute for the Secretary of State, Édgar Peña Parra. Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Pope, defined it “a normal encounter to update it on issues of the Church and the world.”