Pope Francis has had a “good” night, has risen and breakfast, as reported on Friday the press office of the Holy See.

The Pontiff continues admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome and in the last hours its clinical conditions have experienced a “slight improvement” and maintains “stable hemodynamic parameters,” according to the latest information.

Francisco, 88, was admitted on February 14 as a result of bronchitis that resulted in bilateral pneumonia. The disease had already been affected for several weeks and forced him to cancel several public appointments. Vatican sources point out that bilateral pneumonia is located in concrete areas of both lungs, in the sense that it is not generalized in both organs. Even so, it is soon to talk about an exit from the Pontiff of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.