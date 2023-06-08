After being successfully operated yesterday because a hernia in the abdomen threatened to cause intestinal obstruction, Pope Francis spent last night “calmly” at the Gemelli hospital in Rome and was able to sleep “prolonged”. As reported by the Vatican on Thursday, the general conditions of the Pontiff, who is 86 years old, are “good” and he remains conscious and without the need for assisted breathing. Although the results of the routine medical tests he has undergone were also positive, it is expected that he will have to remain hospitalized for about a week to fully recover.

He will spend this time in the small apartment reserved for the bishops of Rome at the Gemelli. There his collaborators sent him a multitude of messages of affection and closeness, which Jorge Mario Bergoglio thanked, also taking the opportunity to ask the faithful to pray for him, as he has been doing since he began his pontificate ten years ago. Yesterday is his third medical intervention since he was elected Pope. In 2019 he underwent surgery to correct the cataracts at the Pius XI Clinic in Rome, although everything took place in secret and nothing was known about it until months later.

More dangerous was the operation that Sergio Alfieri performed on him in July 2021, the same surgeon who starred in this new intervention. In that case, he had to remove 33 centimeters of his colon due to diverticulitis, for which the Pontiff spent 10 days hospitalized at the Gemelli. Apparently, the hernia in the abdomen that he has now had to treat would be related to that surgery on the digestive system and to another older one that he underwent when he lived in Argentina.

Related News



Although the Gemelli has become a major point of interest for the Catholic faithful concerned about the Pope’s health, as witnessed by the large number of journalists stationed in front of the hospital, activity in the Vatican continues. “The Pope will resume his work from the hospital bed, so if there are things that need to be decided urgently, they will be taken to the Gemelli,” explained the Secretary of State, the Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, ruling out that the current situation is similar. to that of ‘vacant seat’. This occurs when a Pontiff dies or his resignation becomes effective.