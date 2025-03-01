The Pope has spent a “quiet” night and is already resting, as reported by the Vatican, after suffering yesterday an isolated crisis of bronchospasmos.

The Pope Spend a “quiet” night and rest After the isolated bronchospamos crisis yesterday

“The night has been calm, the Pope is rested,” is the statement issued by the Holy See First thing in the morning. The Pontiff has been admitted since February 14 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

In the early afternoon of this Friday the Pope suffered a Isolated bronchospasm crisis that led to an episode of vótimos with inhalation and “a sudden worsening of the respiratory condition “.

Doctors reported that, after the crisis, “It was quickly broken” and “Non -invasive mechanical ventilation began, with a good response to gas exchange.”

“The Holy Father has always remained vigilant and orientedcollaborating in the therapeutic maneuvers, “the Holy See revealed yesterday, which insisted that the Pope’s prognosis” remains reserved. “