The Pope spends a “quiet” night and responds “well” to the therapy after suffering a crisis for Broncoospasm

The Pope spent a quiet night and is resting, the press room of the Holy See, on the sixteenth day of Francisco in the Gemelli hospital in Rome after a crisis for Broncoospasm that caused a “sudden” worsening of his respiratory painting.

According to the last medical part, the Pope presented suddenly a crisis isolated by bronchospasm that also caused an episode of vomiting by inhalation and caused him to have to be subjected to non -invasive mechanical ventilation, after on the eve of reporting a slight improvement of the pontiff and his output of the most critical state.

Francisco responded “well” to the therapy, although doctors believe that between 24 and 48 hours will be needed to assess how this bronchospasm crisis (sudden narrowing of the bronchial duct) will affect him, before which this weekend is expected to be key to it, while doctors maintain that the prognosis remains reserved.

The 88 -year -old pontiff is hospitalized on February 14 by bronchitis with polymicrobial infection to which bilateral pneumonia joined.

Why is the world aware of the Pope’s health?

After yesterday’s crisis, Francisco remained “always lucid and oriented”, “collaborating with the therapeutic maneuvers” that were applied to him.