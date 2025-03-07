03/07/2025



Updated at 08: 46h.





The Pope has spent a quiet night and has Awaked shortly after 8 in the morningas the Vatican spokesman just explained, Matteo Bruni. Since he entered the hospital, today it is the first day that the doctors are not expected to be foreseen, who prefer to wait for Saturday afternoon to make a new medical part in which to explain how the clinical state of Pope Francis evolves.

The situation, in any case, is “stable” but quite “complex”, As the recording of the Pope’s voice, which he himself sent on Thursday those who participated in the Rosario for his health in the Plaza de San Pedro.

«I appreciate with all my heart the prayers you do for my health from the squares. I accompany you from here. May God bless you and let the Virgin take care of them. Thanks, ”he is heard saying in an intense message of 29 words pronounced in 27 seconds, with very weak voice and broken breathingbecause of bilateral pneumonia and the four respiratory crises.

The audio, shocking, spread at full speed by all continents. Francisco needs to receive oxygen support, at night with “non -invasive mechanical ventilation” (mask), and by day, at high flow, through nasal cannulas.









According to information distributed by the Vatican, Francisco dedicated yesterday in the morning and in the afternoon to work activities. Doctors keep the “Reserved prognosis”because it is not out of danger, but they are reassured to see that it does not present symptoms of infections that complicate the current situation.

Today begins Day number 22 at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospitalwhich will pass by performing respiratory and motor physiotherapy, sitting in the armchair in your room. Like yesterday, “rest and prayer will probably alternate.” In addition, every day, before lunch it usually receives the Eucharist.