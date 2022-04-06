New Pope’s intervention against Russia’s horrors and war crimes in Ukraine



Pope francesco back on the pitch to stop the horror in Ukraine. This morning the Pontiff showed the Ukrainian flag from Bucha. A clear, very clear signal to ask the Russians to stop the military invasion and war crimes.

“Yesterday, just from Bucha, they brought me this flag“, Francis said at the end of the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, speaking of the massacre in the Ukrainian city and showing a blue and green flag.” This flag comes from the war – he explained -, precisely from that tormented city Bucha. And there are also some Ukrainian children here who are accompanying us, let us greet them and pray together with them “, he added, making a group of children come up on the stage next to him, some even carrying drawings.

“These children had to flee and reach a healthy land – said the Pontiff – this is one of the fruits of the war. Let’s not forget them and let’s not forget the Ukrainian people“. Pope Francis then gave the children, one by one, large Easter eggs.” And it’s hard to have had to go to another land for a war, “he concluded.

“Recent war news in Ukraineinstead of bringing relief and hope, they instead attest to new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha. Increasingly horrendous cruelty, also committed against civilians, unarmed women and children. They are victims whose blood innocent cry to heaven and beg: stop this war, silence the weapons, stop sowing death and destruction. Let us pray together about this “, the Pontiff said.

