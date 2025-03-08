The Pope shows a “good response to therapy” and a “light and gradual improvement”, although the doctors who attend to the “reserved” prognosis.

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable in recent days and, consequently, demonstrate a good response to therapy.

Therefore, there is a light and gradual improvement, “says the evening of this Saturday broadcast by the Stampa room.

He points out that the Pope “has always remained AFEBRIL” and the evidence to which he has been “confirmed as stable”, although doctors remain prudent.

The part adds that this morning the Pope received the Eucharist and then met in prayer inside the private apartment chapel, while in the afternoon he alternated the rest with work activities.