The Pope sends an audio message from the hospital: “I appreciate the prayers from heart”

Pope Francis, who remains “stable” after three weeks hospitalized, sent his first message recorded from the polycinic Gemelli of Rome on Thursday to thank for the prayers that faithful from all over the world have raised by him since his entry.

“I appreciate with all my heart the prayers that do for my health from the square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and let the Virgin take care of them. Thank you, ”says Francisco with the voice very tired in the brief message of just 26 seconds recorded and broadcast before the prayer of the rosary that is celebrated for him every night in the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano.

The message comes after the appearance of numerous false news about the health of the Pontiff and that this Thursday Vatican Fuentes, asked about whether an image of the Pope was going to be published in the hospital, indicated that “each one is free to choose how and when to be seen, especially when you are hospitalized.”

“We will see when the time comes, but for now it is not available,” they said, before adding that “a photo may never be enough for some people.”

The 88 -year -old pontiff has been admitted since February 14 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome because of bilateral pneumonia and other respiratory problems.

“Moved by the numerous messages of affection that are sent daily and grateful for the prayers of the people of God, the Pope recorded a brief audio message of thanks,” the Vatican explained by spreading Francisco’s words.

The Spanish Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-Prefect of the Dicasterio for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life, was in charge of presiding over Thursday the Rosary in the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, before the dozens of faithful and members of the curia who met again to ask for Francisco.

“Before starting they have asked me to share with all of you a beautiful news, a gift: the Holy Father has sent all Catholics who are close to him a greeting with an audio,” said the purple before the attendees, who exploded in an applause.

The Pope suffers two new episodes of respiratory failure due to accumulation of mucus in the bronchi

According to the last medical part, released this afternoon, the Pope remains “stable”, as well as his hemodynamic parameters and blood tests, without new respiratory crises or fever, when his third week admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome is fulfilled.