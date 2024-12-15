Pope Francis’ last words in Corsica have been praise and an invitation to have more children. The Pontiff assured that “never on any trip have I seen so many children as here in Ajaccio.” “Well, only in East Timor have I seen so many,” he corrected himself. “Have children, have children, because they will be your joy and your comfort in the future,” he advised them during the closing mass of the trip.

During his travels through this city of 70,000 inhabitants, thousands of people have taken to the streets to see him up close and greet him. Both this morning and in the afternoon, every time he saw babies, Francis asked the driver to stop the popemobile, to bless them and to give a rosary to their family.

In the capital of Corsica, Ajaccio, everything talks about Napoleon Bonaparte, who was born in this place on August 15, 1769. The Pope has avoided mentioning him in the three speeches he gave this Sunday, but he has passed near places that spoke for themselves alone of the emperor: the cathedral of the Assumption in which he was baptized, the Imperial Chapel where the tomb of his parents and brothers is, or the “grotto” in which he played child and dreamed of destinies of greatness.

Francis concluded his one-day visit to this island with a mass under a hill crowned by a statue of the emperor, in Austerlitz Square, which commemorates one of his great victories commanding the French army.









Before the 7,000 pilgrims, the Pope preferred to have a strictly religious homily, on the spiritual preparation for Christmas. «These days in Rome I saw people on the streets who go to buy, to buy, and to buy. He perceived a desire for consumerism. Which then is a temporary satisfaction that leaves you nothing… A society like this grows old dissatisfied because it does not know how to give; “Whoever lives for himself will never be happy,” he warned.

“Popular piety”

As the common thread of the visit has been “popular piety”, the Pope has given the brotherhoods as an example, “which have the capacity to educate in the gratuitousness of service to others, both spiritual and material.” For this reason, it has asked its members “to always be close and available, especially with the most vulnerable, making faith active in charity.” Regarding the brotherhoods, he assured that “they embellish the liturgy and prayer of the Church with the songs and devotions of the people.”

Francis also evoked the collaboration between civil society and the Church, which he compared to the interpretation of a score. «Move forward with harmony; in distinction, which does not entail separation; always collaborating for the common good.

Meeting with Macron

As night fell on the Mediterranean island, Francis moved to the “Napoleon Bonaparte” airport, where Emmanuel Macron had landed a few minutes earlier, having traveled from the Elysée to say goodbye to him personally.

The two held a meeting for more than three quarters of an hour in an airport lounge. It was the fifth summit they have held since Francis was elected Pope. The last one was on September 23, 2023 in Marseille. The other three have been in the Vatican. After the meeting, Macron accompanied him to the plane steps and said goodbye with two kisses and an effusive hug.