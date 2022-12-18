The Pope Francisco first revealed in an interview on Sunday to a Spanish newspaper that he signed a letter of resignationalmost a decade ago in case your ill health prevents you perform their duties.

(Read here: The Pope asks to save on Christmas gifts and send the money to Ukraine)

Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday, had already said he would resign from the papacy if health problems prevent you from doing your job.

(See also: Pope Francis says that the history of Jewish extermination is repeated in Ukraine)

“I have already signed my resignation in case of medical impediment,” he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper abc. Francis explained that he signed the letter and delivered it to then-Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone in 2013 before he retired.

I have already signed my resignation in case of medical impediment

“I signed it and told him: ‘In case of impediment for medical reasons or what do I know, here is my resignation. They already have it,'” the pope explained.

Asked by the interviewer if he wanted this fact to be known, Francisco He replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.” Francisco has difficulty walking due to an inoperable knee problem that has forced him to use a wheelchair in recent months.

He has also had to cancel or reduce activities several times in the past year due to pain. In an interview in July he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.

“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to preserve myself a bit to be able to serve the church. Or, alternatively, think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said then. Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned in 2013 due to health problems.

now lives in the Vatican City. In the interview, the pontiff also said that he planned to travel to Marseille next year to participate in a meeting of archbishops, the date of which has not yet been specified.

“Maybe next year I will go to Marseilles for the Mediterranean Meeting,” he said. He specified, however, that it would not be an official visit of the Vatican’s head of state in France. “I was in Strasbourg, but not for France, but to visit the institutions of the European Union” in 2014, she recalled.

AFP