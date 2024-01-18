The Pope returns to sexual issues but messes up the situation even more and above all does not want to talk about Boccaccio's Cardinal Fernandez

Pope francesco returns to the topic of sexuality further increasing, if it were possible, the confusion that reigns supreme among the faithful on this delicate topic.

“The sexual pleasurewhich is a gift from God, is undermined by pornography: satisfaction without relationship which can generate forms of dependence. We must defend love” said the Pontiff in the traditional Wednesday general audience in the Vatican.

And then again: “Winning the battle against lustagainst the 'thingification' of the other, can be a lifelong undertaking”.

“Chastity should not be confused withsexual abstinence. It is the will to never possess the other. Loving means respecting the other, seeking their happiness, cultivating empathy for their feelings, placing ourselves in the knowledge of a body, a psychology and a soul that are not ours, and which must be contemplated for the beauty of which they are carriers.”

In short, it was a real one declaration on sexual matters which comes after the scandal of the Argentine cardinal Victor Martinezplaced by the Pope at the head of the Holy Office (which should also supervise morality) and who wrote two books that have been defined as pornographic due to their particularly racy descriptions.

In fact, in 1998 he wrote a book in which he talked about “insatiable women” And “hard penises at war in vaginas”.

“If God can be present at that level of our existence, he can also be present when two human beings love each other and they reach orgasm; and that orgasm, experienced in the presence of God, can also be a sublime act of worship to God”; in short, cleared through customs a sort of “Catholic Tantra”.

The title is: “Mystical passion: spirituality and sensuality” (“The mystical passion: spirituality and sensuality”). Later, not satisfied, he wrote another book with the exemplary title: “Heal me with your mouth”. Now it is not that the descriptions made are particularly interpretable. The two sentences , but there are also others, written are unequivocal: it's pornography.

And how can this be reconciled with what the Pope declared yesterday? “Chastity should not be confused with sexual abstinence. It is the will to never possess the other. Loving means respecting the other, seeking their happiness, cultivating empathy for their feelings, placing ourselves in the knowledge of a body, a psychology and a soul that are not ours, and which must be contemplated for the beauty of which are carriers”. It is difficult to convince the “hard penises at war in vaginas”.

Perhaps Pope Francis should have addressed his speech directly to his minister.

Fabio Fazio had the opportunity to interview the Pope last Sunday, but as he usually does, he avoided the burning topic of the day which was that of Cardinal Boccaccesco.

This continuous attention of the Pontiff on sexuality cannot fail to be linked to the well-known controversies on the blessings of gay couples cleared right from customs Cardinal Fernandez with the full backing of the Pope and which saw the revolt of the African bishops, with a rapid turnaround for that continent.

