After sixteen months without being able to make international trips due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis will again get on a plane this Friday to visit Iraq, a country that has never welcomed a bishop of Rome, and where he will remain until Monday. Although both Jorge Mario Bergoglio and the members of his entourage are already vaccinated against the coronavirus, it will be a trip not without dangers due to the political and social instability that the Arab country is experiencing after years of war.

Just think of the latest terrorist attacks, such as the rockets that struck last week around the US embassy in Baghdad. This situation will force Bergoglio to “probably” use an armored vehicle, as confirmed on Tuesday by the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, who considered the visit an “act of love” by Francis towards the Iraqi population.

Despite the many unknowns, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, tried to convey a message of tranquility. «There is no risk. I’m sure everyone will do their best to ensure that the trip runs smoothly. Nothing will happen. The Pope is a figure highly appreciated by Muslims because he is open to dialogue. The civil and religious authorities will do everything to guarantee the visit, “said Sako, leader of the small local Catholic community, whose members are timidly beginning to return to their homeland after being forced to flee from the barbarism of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The small local Catholic community begins to return to their land after being forced to flee from the jihadist invasion



During his stay in Iraqi territory, Francis will know precisely some of the places that suffered religious persecution when visiting the Nineveh Plain, a historic Christian enclave and where he will participate in different events. In Mosul, which was the capital of the caliphate proclaimed by Daesh, he will celebrate a prayer for the victims of the war, while in the town of Qaraqosh he will go to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, damaged in 2014 during the occupation of the aforementioned jihadist group. .

“All Iraqis, and not just Christians, expect comfort and hope from the visit. They want to be encouraged to dream of a better situation. This comes from the Pope’s calls for forgiveness and reconciliation, as well as for mutual respect for life, for human rights and for religious and ethnic diversity, ”said Cardinal Sako, assuring that Francis is also a figure of reference for Muslims, who make up more than 95% of the country’s 39 million inhabitants (65% Shiites, 30% Sunnis).

«They value a different testimony that the Holy Father offers after all this time listening only to the voice of arms and war. Francis offers a word of human brotherhood and respect for life and the value of peace and human dignity, “the cardinal insisted. The country’s political authorities also express themselves along the same lines. Iraqi President Barham Saleh described the visit of the bishop of Rome as “historic” and was convinced that it would convey a message of “peace and tolerance” and “against extremism.”

The great interreligious moment of the trip will be lived with the meeting that the Pope will hold on Saturday with Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, the country’s highest Shiite religious authority, in Najaf, one of the holy cities for this branch of Islam. This meeting comes two years after the signing in Abu Dhabi by Francisco and Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, great imam of Al-Azhar and a reference figure for the Sunnis, of the Document on Human Fraternity, a text that marked a milestone in interreligious dialogue and against extremism.