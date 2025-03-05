The Vatican has updated the health status of the Pontiff, without new episodes of respiratory failure



Updated at 08: 52h.





The Vatican reported Wednesday that the Pope “has rested well and has woke up shortly after 8.00.” The doctors had planned yesterday that the Pope spent the night with oxygen mask, “non -invasive ventilation device, which alternates during the day with nasal cannulas for which she receives high flow oxygen therapy.

This Tuesday Francisco remained stable, in the “complexity” of a clinical picture that includes the possibility of new respiratory crises, which make the pontiff not out of danger. The positive element is that it continues to assimilate bilateral pneumonia therapy, without indications of new infections.

«Today the clinical state of the Holy Father has remained stable. He has not presented episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. He has not had a fever, he has always been lucid, collaborating with the therapies and oriented, ”he recited the last medical part, yesterday at the last minute.

Francisco begins on “Ash Wednesday” and Lent in his room on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. The Vatican Cardinals will move early in the afternoon to the Basilica of Santa Sabina on the Monte Aventino de Rome to participate in the Mass and receive the ashes from his delegate, Cardinal Angelo of Donatis, “major penitentiary”, which will replace him in this ceremony.