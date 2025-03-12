«My husband deceives me, Is it right to continue forgiving him?», Write a woman named Catia to Pope Francis. The Pontiff responds to this “forgive the unforgivable” in the pages of the monthly magazine of the Vatican ‘Piazza di San Pietro’. Compare it with a “steeplechase”, Talk about the circumstances in which it is «inevitable »a separation, and also of the effectiveness of asking for couples who overcome similar situations and managed to recommend zero.

“My husband is deceiving me for more than a year with a younger woman,” writes Catia. He explains that his first reaction was to put “our marriage in the first place” and “try to rebuild trust and hope asking God for strength to forgive.” “I saw that he sincerely regretted,” but the truth is that “He kept lying to me During these months, calling the other and agreeing with her to lie to me and hide the most serious things. ” “I feel wounded, deceived, humiliated and lost,” he concludes.

«How can I find strength to forgive all this? How can I believe again in your words? How can I banish from my heart the memory of everything he did with another even in our own house? ”Asks the Pope. «In my heart I feel that I still love him very much and I would only like a sign that makes me see that Forgive the unforgivable It is the right thing, that I have not lost my dignity and that God is by my side and supports me, ”he concludes.

Positive dynamics

«You ask for a sign to understand that forgiving the unforgivable is the right thing. Yes, it’s right, but not the only thing What to do, ”replies the Pope in an articulated response. Francisco evokes that the Christian attitude is “always forgiving”, but advises to distinguish this aspect “from the positive dynamics of a marriage history.”









Remember that on the one hand there is a «Personal path of forgivenessthat heals the wounds and discards all resentment and judgment on the life of the other “, and on the other there is the question about” the Marriage verification of being together in charity and truth »regardless of the ability to forgive«.

Then he advises to read “Amoris Laetitia”, his letter on relationships, where he already said that “in some cases, the assessment of the own dignity and the good of the children It demands to put a firm limit to the excessive claims of the other, to a great injustice, to violence or a lack of respect that has become chronic ». «There are cases where The separation is inevitable Sometimes even morally necessary, when it comes to subtracting the weakest spouse, or the small children, of the most serious injuries caused by arrogance and violence, discouragement and exploitation, alienity and indifference, ”he says.

He advises her to propose to her husband «to do Together an accompaniment pathas encounters with a Christian couple who helps injured couples. There are couples in the parishes that perform this service, sometimes with specific knowledge, such as advice or psychological support. Sometimes, these couples have overcome themselves serious situations and now live calmly. And it is important to listen to them. This may be the signal that you ask ».

“It is not easy to forgive, especially when one is betrayed in love, in words, in trust,” he acknowledges. «Of course, it can be an obstacle career, but together you can live a Authentic marriage conversion», He says. «Hopefully your husband accepts this new path, because – if there is love in the couple – love can cure all wounds, and resurrect marriage. I will pray for you, Catia, and for your marriage, ”he says goodbye.

Enzo Fortunato, director of the magazine ‘Piazza Di San Pietro’, says that the Pope prepared the answer before being admitted to the hospital on February 14. The Charter of Catia and the Pope were released this Wednesday in this monthly publication that addresses current issues from a Catholic perspective. The Basilica of San Pedro was born three months ago and is received only by subscription.