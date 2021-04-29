Pope Francis reinforced his crusade against corruption within the Vatican and approved new laws on Thursday for officials and clergy who work for the Roman Curia.

Among other standards, Vatican executives are expressly prohibited from investing in tax havens and in companies that operate in areas contrary to Catholic doctrine.

In addition, they will have to declare that no conviction for terrorism, money laundering or tax evasion weighs on them. The new legislation it also prevents these managers from accepting gifts worth more than 40 euros.

The anti-corruption law is published shortly after the Italian chain Rai3 revealed that the APSA, the organism of the Holy See that deals with wealth management, had invested the money from the Vatican in the pharmaceutical company Novartis, which produces the “morning after pill “, to avoid pregnancy.

Specifically, the former reviser general of the Holy See, Libero Milone, in charge of supervising the accounting of the Roman Curia from 2015 to 2017 and who ended up resigning from his position, revealed in this program that the Vatican had carried out “risky” investments that “they did not respond to the social doctrine of the Church which lists exactly the things they could and could not do.”

Pope Francis, on Wednesday, during a private audience at the Vatican. Photo: AFP

Francis approved this regulation in the form “Motu Proprio” with the title “Fidelity in things of little importance is related, according to Scripture, to fidelity in important things.”

The new regulations come into force this Thursday after being published in the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

From your application, A signed declaration will be required from all the directors of the Holy See and to all those who perform active administration, jurisdictional or control functions.

In it, they assure that they have not been convicted in any court and that they do not have pending criminal proceedings or are being investigated for corruption, fraud, terrorism, money laundering, exploitation of minors and tax evasion.

The rule also coincides with the discussion in the report on the transparency of Vatican finances by the control body of the Council of Europe, known as Moneyval.

Against tax havens

Specifically, the new regulation imposes cardinals, heads of dicasteries and deputy directors with five-year executive contracts, who do not have cash or have made investments in countries with a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, in paradises tax or participation in companies that operate against the Social Doctrine of the Church.

The Vatican Secretariat for the Economy will verify the veracity of the statements signed on paper and in case of uncovering a lie may dismiss the employee and claim compensation for the damages suffered.

The Argentine pope has promised to reform the finances of the Vatican, the scene of numerous scandals for controversial investments and guarantee the transparency of its operations and officials.

As published Vatican News, the Vatican news website, this law complements the measure approved by the Pope on May 19, 2020 to regulate public contracting in the Vatican.

Source: AFP and DPA

CB