Pope Francis lamented the “serious humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip, scene of the clashes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hamasand denounced the bombing of the Anglican hospital and an Orthodox church.

“Dear brothers and sisters, once again my thoughts are on what is happening in Israel and Palestine. I am very worried and hurt, my prayer and closeness is for all those who suffer: hostages, victims, wounded and their families,” he said after praying the Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace.

The pontiff denounced “the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza” and expressed regret over the destruction of the Al Ahli hospital of the Anglican Church and the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyry, where at least 18 Palestinian Christians died.

“I renew my call for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to be delivered and for the hostages to be released,” urged the pontiff, before hundreds of people who listened to him from Vatican Square.

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

And I add: “The war, all the wars in the world, I also think of the martyred Ukraine, is always a defeat, a destruction of human brotherhood. Brothers, stop!”

Francis has called for a day of “fasting, prayer and penance” for Friday, October 27 to implore peace in the world and who will preside from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The number of UN workers killed in Gaza increases

The toll of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) killed in Gaza since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began rose to 29, the agency reported this Sunday.

“We are shocked and grieving. It is confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have died since October 7“, indicated this UN agency on the X network (formerly Twitter).

Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA had reported last Saturday, October 21, about the death of 17 of its employees since the start of the bombings against this Palestinian enclavebut warned that the balance was probably going to increase.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted after a bloody attack launched by the Islamist group’s militants on October 7, which left more than 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Inside Gaza, more than 4,600 people, mostly civilians, died in relentless Israeli bombing.according to the latest balance sheet from the Ministry of Health of Hamas, which has controlled this Palestinian territory since 2007.

EFE and AFP

