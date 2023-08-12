The Pope regrets the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and condemns violence in Ecuador

Pope Francis lamented this Saturday the shooting murder of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and condemned the violence that plagues the country in a telegram addressed to the archbishop of Quito.

“Received the sad news of the murder of Mr. Fernando Villavicencio, the Holy Father wishes to convey his deep condolences to your excellency, to the family of the deceased and to all the beloved Ecuadorian people,” reads the telegram.

In the text signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and sent to Monsignor Alfredo José Espinoza Mateus, the Supreme Pontiff also condemned “with all his might” the “suffering caused by unjustifiable violence.”

Fernando Villavicencio, murdered last Wednesday.

He also made “a call to all citizens and political forces to unite in a common effort in favor of peace.”

Villavicencio, second in intention to vote for the early general elections on August 20, was shot to death on Wednesday night in Quito at the end of a rally. In early August, he reported threats against him and his campaign team.

After this crime, Ecuador decreed a state of emergency for 60 days on Thursday.

AFP