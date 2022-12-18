Pope Francis refused to watch the World Cup final because of his vow

Pope Francis, who is Argentinean, refused to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France because of a 32-year-old vow. About it informs Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

It is specified that the pontiff made a vow not to watch TV from July 15, 1990 after Argentina lost in the World Cup final against Germany with a score of 0:1. Francis is a fan of the San Lorenzo club, and one of his assistants gives him the results of the games.

Argentina’s advance to the 2022 World Cup final was announced on December 13. She became the first finalist, defeating the Croatian national team.