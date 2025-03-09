Francisco has not received visits for exactly one week, and that is why it is a good sign that this Sunday he could be a few minutes with his two main collaborators in the Government of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and number three of the Holy See, Édgar Peña Parra. “This is a normal encounter, an opportunity to update it on church issues,” they explain from the Vatican.

Both ecclesiastics were already in the Gemelli Polyclinic last Sunday, but then they did not clarify whether it was a courtesy visit or a meeting related to government issues.

The Pope has slept well tonight, thanks to the use of a mask, “non -invasive mechanical ventilation”, which helps him avoid respiratory crises during sleep. As soon as he woke up, he has replaced her with the nostrils of high flow. Next, pharmacological therapy and respiratory and motor physiotherapy exercises have continued.

Although this time Francisco’s voice has not been heard, the Pontiff has distributed a brief spiritual reflection instead of his traditional weekly Angelus of Sundays, in which he appreciates the proximity of the people, he jokes about his “prolonged hospitalization” and says that he is worried about what is happening in Syria.









“The miracle of tenderness”

In the message he confesses that these days he is thinking “in the many people who, of various ways, are close to the sick and are for them a sign of the presence of God” and recognizes that as a patient he needs that “miracle of tenderness”, “which accompanies who is happening a difficult time, and carries a little light on the night of pain.”

“In my prolonged hospitalization, I also experience the care in service and tenderness in care, especially by doctors and health operators, to whom I thank heart,” he emphasizes.

It also informs that it is praying for peace, and reviews the list of current conflicts. “Let’s continue invoking together the gift of peace, especially in the martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” invites. He also says that he is concerned “that violence has resurfaced in some areas of Syria.” “I hope it definitely ceases, in the full respect of all the ethnic and religious components of society, especially civilians,” he requests.

Message to volunteers

He also addresses those who have traveled to Rome for the jubilee of volunteering, and gives them congratulations because “in our societies, too subject to the logic of the market, in which everything runs the risk of being subject to the criterion of the interest and the search for the benefit, the volunteers are prophecy and sign of hope, since they testify the primacy of free, of solidarity and the service to the most needy.”

«Thanks to all those who commit themselves in this field: Thank you for offering your time and your abilities! Thanks for the proximity and tenderness with which you take care of others, awakening hope! ”, He assures them. He also says goodbye to thank «how many are showing me their closeness with prayer: Thank you from heart to all! I also pray for you.

This Sunday doctors do not plan to broadcast a new medical bulletin, but the Vatican will give later an update on the conditions of the Pontiff.