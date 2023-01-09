His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, received the jury of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2023 at the Papal Palace in the Vatican, in order to discuss the importance of the role played by the global prize in spreading the values of human brotherhood by encouraging world-leading models in this field, calling for the need to emphasize Protecting the rights of women and children.
His Holiness Pope Francis, during his speech to the six members of the jury, who represent various backgrounds, was keen to shed light on the ongoing crisis in Haiti, stressing that the role of the committee is important in promoting the message of human fraternity, explaining the importance of adhering to the defense of women’s rights, which have often become Mere ink on paper and you will not find an application on the ground, calling on the international community to support Haiti, praising the award’s selection last year of the Haitian Foundation for Knowledge and Freedom “Focal” for the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2022.
For their part, the members of the jury thanked His Holiness Pope Francis for his historic declaration of the historic Human Fraternity Document in 2019 with His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. During the process of selecting the winner or winners for the 2023 award cycle, the brotherhood relationship between Pope Francis and Imam al-Tayyib became a source of inspiration for all lovers of peace and human coexistence around the world.
The jury includes His Excellency the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, His Excellency the former Vice-President of Costa Rica, Dr. Epsey Campbell Barr, the Dean of the Missionary Service of the Holy See, His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, and Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2014, child rights activist, businesswoman, 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Dr. Widad Bushmawi, Secretary-General of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, and Adama Diang, Counselor of the Prize, also participated in the meeting.
For his part, Counselor Abdel Salam said on behalf of the jury: “We are very grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his continuous support to the Zayed Prize Jury for Human Fraternity, and for all initiatives of dialogue and human fraternity, stressing that His Holiness Pope Francis is a true and unique symbol as a man of peace who brings together people of all their diversity and diversity. To feel that they are all members of one human family.
Miguel Angel Moratinos said, It is a great honor for me to be one of the members of the esteemed jury for this year, pointing out that human fraternity promotes respect and understanding among us, and today the winners will receive honors that are based on the values and principles contained in the document on human fraternity, to be able to implement their visions. And they give hope to the people of the community.
Cardinal Tagle, a member of the jury, said that through our work on the jury, we aim to support this message of human fraternity, realizing that the only way to ensure a brighter and more peaceful future is to show solidarity, coexistence and respect for each other.
Dr. Epsy Campbell-Barr said: The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity represents a source of inspiration for all lovers of coexistence and human brotherhood, especially in light of the challenges our world faces today, by providing support and celebrating people who oppose discrimination and work to spread the values of peace and human brotherhood.
“We have seen the impact of this award in Haiti, where our Focal sisters continue to work to create a fair environment for women and youth,” she added.
Kailash Satyarthi explained that this award reaffirms the message of hope, peace and love, which works to confront all forms of hatred, intolerance and discrimination, as the winners show us how we can learn to walk and stand together in this world, and to speak on behalf of the most vulnerable groups in our societies. And to establish the values of human brotherhood. Dr. Widad Bushmawi said: “I am proud as a woman to be a member of the jury for this award, which was won by a number of pioneers of human fraternity, which represents tangible evidence that women can contribute strongly and effectively to the process of establishing peace in the world.”
It is noteworthy that the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity is an independent, global annual that celebrates people and entities from all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who make great contributions aimed at advancing humanity and promoting peaceful coexistence in societies.
The list of winners of the award in previous years includes His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, who won it honorably in 2019, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, and the Moroccan-French activist against extremism. Mrs. Latifa Ibn Zayaten in 2021, His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his wife, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and the Haitian humanitarian organization Knowledge and Freedom Foundation – Vocal – in 2022.
The award was launched in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, where they participated in the signing of the historical document of human fraternity.
The award bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” the founder of the UAE, in honor of him and the embodiment of the values of humility and humanity for which Sheikh Zayed was known throughout his history and which the award seeks to celebrate.
The members of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity Jury are meeting in Rome to continue work on selecting the winner or winners for the 2023 cycle, who will receive a financial prize of one million US dollars in support of their efforts and continuity of their work aimed at promoting human brotherhood and cooperation and promoting efforts to spread the values of human coexistence.
