Pope Francis puts the Vicariate under guardianship, but the bishops in “RomaSette” with l’Avvenire thank you for your trust. What movies have they seen?

Sunday with to come a sheet is attached, technically a “back”, which is called “RomaSette” and which concerns the powerful diocese of Rome which, let us remember, is managed by a special institution based in San Giovanni in Laterano, the Vicariate. This is because the bishop of Rome is the Dad but given that his main role is that of pastor of the universal Church of Christ, he appoints precisely one of his vicars.

The Dad has recently placed its Vicar, the cardinal de Donatiswith the Apostolic Constitution which is called “In Ecclesiarum Communion”. I quote the specific passage: “The extensive commitment required by the governance of the universal Church makes it necessary for me to help in the care of the diocese of Rome. For this reason, I appoint a cardinal as my auxiliary and vicar general (cardinal vicar), who in my name and by my mandate, with the collaboration of my other auxiliary bishops, among whom I choose the vicegerent, exercises the episcopal ministry of magisterium, sanctification and pastoral government for the diocese of Rome with ordinary vicarious power in the terms established by me”.

And then again: “The cardinal vicar will inform me periodically and whenever he deems it necessary about the pastoral activity and life of the diocese. In particular, he will not undertake important initiatives or initiatives exceeding the ordinary administration without having first reported to me ”.

In short, it is a real revolution that puts the cardinal under guardianship De Donatis through a “vice-regent” of immediate papal trust who in fact will control every act of the vicar through monsignor Baldassare Reina, a man trusted by the Pope. In fact, a reorganization of the Vicariate was expected but certainly not in a hurry and with these very short times, nor with the modality of protection of the vicar himself. The Dad he wants to personally take care of Rome as much as possible and does not trust De Donatis so much to support them precisely Queen.

The reasons for this choice are complex and not easily decipherable at first sight but they certainly have to do with managing the disappearance of Pope Benedict XVI and the civil war that broke out in the Vatican between conservatives and progressives. But let’s go back to the beginning of this article where we talk about RomaSette.

Yesterday morning the Roman parish priests and the faithful jumped because they found themselves faced with an article / letter in which the Episcopal Council of Roman Bishops he commented on the new Apostolic Constitution which reorganizes the Vicariate.

