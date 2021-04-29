Pope Francis will be the only official of the Holy See who will be able to receive gifts worth more than 40 euros, such as those usually given by Heads of State and Government when they are received in the Apostolic Palace. The rest of the workers of the Roman Curia are prohibited from receiving and requesting presents worth more than the aforementioned figure: this is provided for by the new anti-corruption law made public this Thursday by the Vatican and signed last Monday by Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

With this regulation, the cardinals and directors of the agencies of the Holy See will also have to sign a statement in which they assure that they have no convictions or are being tried or investigated for fraud, terrorism, black money laundering, exploitation of minors, evasion. tax or corruption. Nor are they allowed to have investments in tax havens or shares in companies that operate in sectors considered contrary to the social doctrine of the Catholic Church. They must sign this document in which they certify their impeccable criminal record both at the time of starting their employment relationship with the Holy See and every two years.

The new anti-corruption law, approved with a ‘motu proprio’ of the Pope, comes almost a year after the approval of another regulation that marked a before and after in the way of managing suppliers and contractors by the small State, in too many occasions influenced by friendships or personal interests. This is the code on transparency, control and competence in the procedures for the award of public contracts of the Holy See and the Vatican City State.

Client modalities



In the preamble to the new law, Bergoglio justifies the subsequent restrictions because corruption “can manifest itself in different forms and forms, even in sectors other than public procurement.” For this reason, it considers it necessary to intervene in the different areas to avoid “conflicts of interest, patronage arrangements and corruption in general.” With these regulations, the Holy See complies with the practices recommended by the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

In his eight years of pontificate, Francis has made numerous appeals against this problem, which he considers a “form of blasphemy”, “a cancer that takes our lives.” This is how he described it in the prologue of the book ‘Corrosione’ (Corrosion), by Cardinal Peter Turkson. Despite his continuous proclamations, suspicions of corruption have also affected one of his most trusted men.

This is what happened with the cardinal Angelo Becciu, who in his period as ‘number two’ of the Secretary of State (2011-2018) made a controversial investment in a building located in a luxurious London neighborhood that is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office Vatican. Even the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, considered that it had been an “opaque” operation.