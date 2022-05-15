VATICAN CITY. A great applause, a real ovation rose from the tens of thousands of faithful present in St. Peter’s Square after Pope Francis pronounced the formula for the canonization of the ten new saints. The newly canonized, six men and four women, are five Italians, three French, one Indian and one Dutch. In St. Peter’s Square, among the 45 thousand people present according to data from the Vatican Press Office, there is also the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for the Mass with the rite of canonization

They go up to the altars: Titus Brandsma (1881-1942), priest of the Carmelite Order, martyr; Lazarus known as Devasahayam (1712-1752), lay man, martyr; César de Bus (1544-1607), priest, founder of the Congregation of the Fathers of Christian Doctrine (Doctrinari); Luigi Maria Palazzolo (1827-1886), priest, Founder of the Institute of the Poverelle Sisters – Palazzolo Institute; Giustino Maria Russolillo (1891-1955), priest, founder of the Society of Divine Vocations and of the Congregation of the Sisters of Divine Vocations; Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916), priest; Marie Rivier (1768-1838), founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary; Maria Francesca di Gesù Rubatto (1844-1904), founder of the Capuchin Tertiary Sisters of Loano; Maria di Gesù Santocanale (1852-1923), founder of the Congregation of the Capuchin Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of Lourdes; Maria Domenica Mantovani (1862-1934), co-founder and first superior general of the Institute of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family.

Here is the formula pronounced by the Pontiff: “In honor of the Most Holy Trinity, for the exaltation of the Catholic faith and the increase of the Christian life, with the authority of Our Lord Jesus Christ, of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul and of ours, after having reflected at length , having invoked divine help several times and having listened to the opinion of many Our Brothers in the Episcopate, we declare and define as Saints the Blessed Titus Brandsma, Lazzaro known as Davahasayam, Cesar de Bus, Luigi Maria Palazzolo, Giustino Maria Russolillo, Charles de Foucauld, Marie Rivier , Maria Francesco di Gesù Rubatto, Maria di Gesù Santocanale and Maria Domenica Mantovani, and we register them in the Register of Saints, establishing that throughout the Church they are devotedly honored among the Saints, in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit “. One by one the names of the new saints were greeted by the applause of the pilgrims present in the square. The formula was read by the Bishop of Rome after the petitio of the Cardinal Prefect of the Causes of Saints, Marcello Semeraro, the reading of the respective biographies and the singing of the litanies.

Charles de Foucauld, the “universal brother”, lived his entire existence in hiding and humility, practicing the virtues of hospitality and friendship beyond religious divisions, to the point that, at the news of his death, many marabouts and Islamic imams shed tears and prayed for his soul. The Acli – they explain in a note – have always had a bond, not evident but solid, with the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld and his followers, who live scattered around the world without proselytizing, living by the work of their hands and mingling in friendship. to women and men of all ethnic groups and religions, especially the little ones and the poor. “In these difficult times, the example of this man who was a courageous soldier and gave up arms for a life of radical self-denial, to die victim of senseless violence – as would have happened many years later to the monks of Tibhirine – it is important to rediscover the deeper meaning of Christian existence which is nourished by prayer to act in charity “.

In his homily, Bergoglio says that “the commandment of love is the fundamental criterion for discerning whether we are truly his disciples or not”. At the center are not «our skill and our merits, but the unconditional and gratuitous love of God, which we did not deserve. At the beginning of our being Christians there are not doctrines and works, but the amazement of discovering that we are loved, before any of our answers “. While the world “often wants to convince us that we have value only if we produce results, the Gospel reminds us of the truth of life: we are loved, and this is our value, we are loved”. This is “our identity, loved by God, this is our truth, loved by God”. According to the Pontiff, “this truth asks of us a conversion on the idea we often have of holiness. At times, by insisting too much on our effort to do good works, we have generated an ideal of holiness too founded on ourselves, on personal heroism, on the capacity to renounce, on sacrificing ourselves to win a prize ”. And so “we made holiness an impervious goal, we separated it from everyday life instead of looking for it and embracing it in everyday life, in the dust of the street, in the troubles of concrete life and, as Saint Teresa of Avila said to her sisters , “Among the pots of the kitchen” ». Being disciples of Jesus «and walking on the path of holiness is above all letting oneself be transfigured by the power of God’s love. Let us not forget the primacy of God over the self, of the Spirit over the flesh, of grace over works. And sometimes we give more importance to the self, to the flesh and to works “.

To love means «this: to serve and to give one’s life. To serve, that is, not to put one’s own interests first; detoxify from the poisons of greed and competition; fight the cancer of indifference and the worm of self-referentiality, share the charisms and gifts that God has given us. In concrete terms, asking oneself “what do I do for others?”, This is to love, and to live the things of every day in a spirit of service, with love and without clamor, without claiming anything. “And then giving” life, which is not it is only offering something, such as some possessions of one’s own to others, but giving oneself. Holiness is not made up of a few heroic gestures, but of a lot of daily love. Are you a consecrated woman or a consecrated person? Be holy by living your donation with joy Are you married? Be holy by loving and caring for your husband or wife, as Christ did with the Church. Are you a worker? Be holy by honestly and competently doing your work in the service of your siblings. Are you a parent or grandmother or Grandfather? Be a saint by patiently teaching children to follow Jesus. Do you have authority? And here there are so many people who have authority. Be holy by fighting for the common good and renouncing your personal interests “, he adds, quoting his apostolic exhortation” Gaudete et exsultate », this is« la path of holiness, it is so simple “.

To serve the Gospel “and our brothers, to offer one’s life without gain, without seeking any worldly glory: we too are called to this. Our traveling companions, canonized today, lived holiness in this way: by enthusiastically embracing their vocation – as a priest, as a consecrated person, as a lay person – they spent themselves for the Gospel, they discovered a joy that is unparalleled and they became reflections luminous of the Lord in history. Let us try too, the road to holiness is not closed, it is for each of us, it begins with Baptism – he exhorts – because each of us is called to holiness, to a unique and unrepeatable holiness. Yes, the Lord has a plan of love for each one, he has a dream for your life, for my life, for the life of each of us. Carry it forward with joy ».

The Pope “likes to ask people who ask me for advice – he says without reading the written text -” tell me, do you give alms? ” “Yes father, I give alms to the poor”. “And when you give alms, do you touch the person’s hand or do you throw alms and do so to clean yourself?”. And they turn red: “no, I don’t touch”. “When you give alms, do you look into the eyes of the person you help or do you look elsewhere?” “No, I don’t look.” Touch and look, touch and look at the flesh of Christ who suffers in our brothers and sisters. This is very important ».

Then, after Mass, Francis recites the Regina Coeli: “While sadly distances grow in the world and tensions and wars increase, the new saints inspire solutions of dialogue especially in the hearts and minds of those who hold positions of great responsibility and are called to be protagonists of peace and not of war ».

Before concluding this Eucharistic celebration, “I wish to greet and thank all of you brothers, cardinals, bishops, priests, men and women religious, especially those who belong to the spiritual families of the new saints. And you, all the faithful, God’s faithful people, gathered here from many parts of the world. I greet the delegations from various countries, in particular the President of the Italian Republic ». Says the Pope: “It is nice to note that with their evangelical witness – he added – these saints have favored the spiritual and social growth of their respective nations and also of the entire human family”.

Then Pope Francis got on the popemobile discovered to go around the various sectors of the square and greet the tens of thousands of pilgrims present. The Pope, who today defying knee pain remained standing for a long time – however, abandoning the wheelchair used in recent days at the hearings -, before the popemobile ride greeted the delegations of various countries, including the Italian one, in the Vatican churchyard led by Mattarella, and also all the cardinals. In his close greeting to the crowd, Bergoglio dispensed smiles and blessings, making the jeep stop from time to time to caress and kiss the children who were approached by security officers. In a stretch of his journey, Francis also crossed the Vatican territory, crossing Piazza Pio XII and part of Via della Conciliazione to greet the pilgrims present there.