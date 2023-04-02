Pope Francis reappeared today to preside over the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, one day after leaving the hospital, and before thousands of faithful he defended the “abandoned” of today’s world: “I also need Jesus to caress me”, he confessed, his voice still weak and somewhat hoarse.

“Abandoned Jesus asks us to have eyes and a heart for the abandoned. For us, no one can be marginalized,” he said before a decorated square packed with 60,000 faithful, according to estimates by the Holy See.

In this sense, Bergoglio recalled a dead beggar in his colonnade “alone and abandoned” as a current incarnation of Christ. “Many need our closeness, many are abandoned, I also need Jesus to caress me, that he is close to me, and that is why I go to look for him in the abandoned and the lonely,” he said.

Bronchitis caused the pope to be admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome last Wednesday – the second time after the colon operation in 2021 – but yesterday Saturday he was discharged and today he was able to preside over Palm Sunday and inaugurate Holy Week.

In this first public reappearance, protected by a long white coat and with the red vestments typical of this time, he meditated on the words of Jesus on the Cross, “My God, why have you abandoned me?”

“Today there are so many ‘abandoned Christs.’ people labeled as problems,” he lamented, raising his voice.

As well as “Christs discarded with a white glove” as “unborn children, the elderly left alone, in nursing homes, the sick not visited, the disabled ignored, young people who feel a great interior emptiness without anyone hearing their cry of pain.”

the convalescence

Francisco, at 86, still convalescing, appeared in the square aboard an open-top vehicle to, first, be taken to the central obelisk to bless the branches that the faithful carried in procession.

He got out of the car on his own foot and then walked a few meters to the place arranged for the blessing with the help of the cane that he frequently uses due to his knee problems.

The Argentine Pope He then went to the front of the basilica, always by car, to preside over the mass from there, which was officiated by Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

Francisco, who has just completed ten years of pontificate, will live this period recovering from bronchitis and suffering from a knee problem that prevents him from standing for long periods of time and forces him to use a cane or wheelchair.

However, he wants to participate in the rites and, for this reason, the Holy See has opted for a protocol that it has already applied on other occasions: the pope will preside over the masses and liturgies while the cardinals will officiate, as in the case of today. Although there are still details that the Vatican has not clarified.

