The Pope arrived on time at 9:00 p.m. to the atrium located in St. Peter’s Square to preside over the meditations of the fourteen Stations of the Cross and which, for the first time, have been prepared by children and young people from 8 to 19 years old.

A gesture with which, as explained by the vice-editorial director of the Vatican media, Alessandro Gisotti, the Pope wanted to invite “to look at the suffering of humanity, especially in this time marked by the pandemic, through the eyes of the most little ones”. “He asks us in some way to lower ourselves to look at the world up to his gaze,” Gisotti said, according to Vatican News.

Specifically, in the elaboration of the texts, the boys who have followed the courses of preparation of First Communion and Confirmation of the parish ‘Santi Martiri de Uganda’ in the south of Rome and a group of Boy Scouts of the town of Foligno (Umbria). Four of these boys have been reading them, while eight have been carrying the cross. For the second year in a row, the Pontiff has chosen not to deliver a speech.

School bullying, immigration, lies to parents, disappointments at school or the loneliness that Covid-19 patients have experienced are some of the themes that have been present in the texts that collect the thoughts and reflections that they have been coordinated by the parish priest of the Roman church and some of the Boy Scout monitors.

The text that has been read has revived, for example, the scene of a boy playing football with friends from the neighborhood while the son of a family that has just moved observed them. “He did not play with us, he did not even understand our language well (…) Walid from that day on is one of my best friends, as well as being the goalkeeper of our team,” reads the text that talks about integration.

At another point, reference was made to a toy drive for refugee children in Kosovo. The pandemic and especially the loneliness that Covid-19 patients have experienced is another of the themes present in this year’s meditations.

One of the boys explained how some men “who looked like astronauts, dressed in a gown, gloves, masks and a visor,” took his grandfather who had been breathing difficulties for a few days. «It was the last time I saw my grandfather, he died a few days later in the hospital, I imagine also suffering from loneliness. I could not be close to him physically, say goodbye and give him comfort, ”the text reads.

Like last year, the Stations of the Cross have once again been celebrated in St. Peter’s Square and without an audience, to avoid the traditional crowds of worshipers at the Colosseum. The tour in St. Peter’s Square began around the obelisk that stands in the center of the square to continue through Bernini’s colonnade and finally lead to the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica where the Pope will be seated.

Unlike last year, when the square was practically empty, this year about 250 people have been able to attend, in addition to cardinals and officials of the Roman Curia, some of the kids who have participated in this project have also joined. The Pope greeted some of them at the end.